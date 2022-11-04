Biden Unloads On Trump Before Midterms

President Biden on Wednesday criticized former President Trump and other Republicans who continue to promote lies about the 2020 election. He also warned that democracy was on the line in the midterm election especially after the violent attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband.

Biden who spoke at a Democratic National Committee event at Union Station near the Capitol, spoke about how American democracy was being attacked because former President Donald Trump cannot accept that he lost the 2020 election. Biden continued to say that Trump has abused the power he had been given and he has placed himself above even the constitution, as the MAGA minority in the Republicans party has placed their “loyalty to himself before loyalty to the Constitution.”

He also continued by saying that the upcoming midterm elections could actually be what saves or upends American democracy.

This speech came only a week after an assailant broke into Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and violently attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi. Paul Pelosi ended up in the hospital with a skull fracture after the hammer attack.

Biden briefly mentioned this incident during his speech, while encouraging Americans to not support political violence or voter intimidation. Currently, many GOP candidates have not disclosed whether they are willing to accept the results of the upcoming election if they lose.

This speech carried many of the messages that his address in Philadelphia in September had had.

Notably that Trump and his allies, also known as the MAGA Republicans, are a threat to democracy.

The President appealed to Americans saying that they should all agree on the right to vote, on condemning political violence and in their country’s democracy.