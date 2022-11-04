DeSantis Backs Off 2024 Run?

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is widely perceived as the sure victor of the November 8 midterm elections. DeSantis, who is seeking reelection, is leading the polls against his Democratic opponent, former representative Charlie Crist. The difference between the two appears to be in the double digits.

However, many people believe that for DeSantis the most important thing in his political future is whether he will choose to challenge Donald Trump and win the 2024 Republican nomination.

For the past year, many of DeSantis’ moves have made it seem as if he was a presidential candidate waiting. Many even believe that he will choose to challenge Trump if the former President chooses to place another bid for the White House.

In this midterm election, DeSantis did not try to get Trump’s endorsement. More notably, during a debate with Crist, he refused to confirm whether he would serve the entire four-year term as governor.

DeSantis’s campaign fund is also quite full with more than $180 million. According to Vanity Fair’s November issue, DeSantis allegedly also told donors that if he did choose to run, he would attack Trump’s record and even competence to serve.

However, some Republicans appear to believe that DeSantis is reconsidering his plans and might not be running. Sources have said that DeSantis has allegedly made donors believe that if Trump chooses to run again, then he would not be running. DeSantis is also quite young, being only 44 years old, which means that he could easily just wait until 2028 instead of risking a fight with Trump.

DeSantis has not yet made any announcement on whether he will indeed run or not in 2024, but sources maintain that he will be running.