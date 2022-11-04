Major Issue Discovered With Pennsylvania Ballots

With only a few days to go until the midterm elections, the question of which party will control Congress has been looming in everyone’s mind. However, in some key races, the results might not come out on election night.

In Pennsylvania, a swing state, the Senate race between Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and the state’s Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has been closing. According to a new poll from Monmouth University, Oz has received increased support from independents with his rate of support increasing to around 41 percent from 29 percent. Their poll, which is the first one after the debate, has now seen Fetterman with 48 percent support while Oz has 44 percent.

With the race being so close, every single vote is going to have to be counted for the results to be accurate on who the winner is. The state has already said that it is unlikely that the results of the election are going to be reported on Tuesday night.

This is because as the Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman has noted, mail-in ballots cannot begin to be processed until 7 a.m. on Election Day. Chapman has also added that if there is a delay in the counting it is not because of something “nefarious” but rather because that is the law in Pennsylvania.

Out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, many will have their results ready by election night, but as the race between Oz and Fetterman is so close, and there are eligible voters who might arrive after Election Day, such as overseas military ballots, results may need to be delayed as every ballot is counted.

President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, who oversees the Board of Elections in York County, Pa. has said that they won’t leave until every single vote has been counted. But that is not something that every single county can do.