Obama Tells Voters How To Think

Obama encouraged rallygoers at his latest campaign event in Phoenix to work on preserving democracy through “nurture”. He added that whenever democracy has been lost it has been the people who have ended up getting hurt. He added that there are consequences to the loss of democracy and this is not a philosophical question, nor is democracy something that can be taken for granted.

He continued by saying that generations of Americans have fought for the idea of self-government and that the rules in place are there to help make democracy and society work. He also added that not having things go your way should not mean that you “throw a tantrum.”

Obama appeared in Arizona in support of gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and Sen. Mark Kelly, who are facing very competitive races in the state.

Democrats have frequently spoken about the importance of saving democracy, especially following the effects of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. At the time pro-Trump supporters tried to stop the certification of the 2020 election after former President Trump continuously falsely claimed that the election had been stolen.

As part of his speech, Obama also referred to the increase in political violence, which became particularly evident in the recent violent attack against the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). As he noted it is clear that the demonization of political opponents is what has created this dangerous situation and if things continue as they are, more people are bound to get hurt.