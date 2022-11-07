Liz Cheney Sabotages Republicans Again

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Saturday endorsed Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger (Va.). Spanberger is in a competitive race seeking reelection. This endorsement is the third Democratic endorsement Cheney has made ahead of the midterm elections.

Cheney has said that she has worked with Abigail Spanberger in Congress, and as such, she has come to really see her dedicated hard work and attempts to find solutions. She also noted that while she and Spanberger might not “agree on every policy,” she is “absolutely certain” of the dedication that Spanberger has towards serving both the Constitution and America.

Simultaneously, the Wyoming Republican, one of only two Republicans who are members of the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, also criticized Spanberger’s Trump-endorsed opponent Yesli Vega (R) for claiming that the election had been lost. Cheney is also a vocal critic of former President Trump, especially regarding his unfounded claims regarding widespread fraud and the 2020 elections being stolen, just because of an outcome he disagreed with.

Cheney encouraged people to vote for honest leaders.

According to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, the Spanberger and Vega race is a “toss-up.” Previously it had been categorized as “lean Democrat”.

Cheney has recently also endorsed Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio).