Look Who Just Defunded Trump

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told CNN that the committee would not be willing to cover former President Trump’s legal fees if he announces another bid for the White House.

The RNC’s executive committee confirmed that they would be covering certain legal fees “that relate to politically motivated legal proceedings waged against President Trump.” More recently this has included covering fees for Trump’s defense against an investigation by Manhattan’s District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. (D) and New York’s Attorney General Letitia James (D).

McDaniel also told CNN’s Dana Bash that the committee would not take on the legal fees for any candidate after they have announced their candidacy. McDaniel confirmed that they cannot cover any legal bills for announced candidates. She also added that the bills currently covered came from the Letitia James lawsuit which originally started while Trump was president. They also concurred that the investigation was politically motivated which is why they were covering the fees.

She also continued to note that in-kind contributions were not possible for any candidate, but Trump as the former President being attacked with politically motivated lawsuits was something that they could assist with, especially since Trump’s fundraising had raised more money for the RNC.

Trump has teased another run for President over the past few months. Many people are expecting him to make an official announcement over the next couple of months. The RNC has said that they would remain neutral toward all 2024 GOP nominees.