Top Trump Ally Sides With DeSantis

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has defended Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after former President Donald Trump called him “Ron DeSanctimonious” during a rally on Saturday evening.

Following this event, Pompeo tweeted that DeSantis’ policies have been proven to work, and this is why people should vote for him as he has made the state better.

Trump also held a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday encouraging the country and saying that the Republican Party was going to be winning big. He also teased once again a potential 2024 bid for the White House and then proceeded to list a number of the Republicans that would supposedly challenge him in 2024.

While reading the approval numbers Trump mentioned that he had 71 percent while “Ron DeSanctimonious” had 10 percent. Trump then proceeded to tease that he could announce a bid for the 2024 GOP nomination as early as next month.

Reports have been coming out for the past year regarding increased tension between Trump and DeSantis. The main cause of the tension appears to be that DeSantis is one of the few Republicans that people think could challenge Trump’s chances of securing the nomination. DeSantis however has said that there is no tension between him and the former President and even called Trump a friend.

DeSantis in February said that Trump just wants to see Republicans do well and that it is ridiculous to see the media imply that there is tension between them because DeSantis is doing well.