Biden Receives Massive Blowback

President Joe Biden has been facing criticism after he spoke about shutting down coal plants. The outrage over this announcement shows that while the industry is in decline, it can still influence American politics.

On Friday, Biden said that they would be shutting down coal plants and switching to wind and solar energy across America. Following these remarks, Senate swing vote Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) criticized the remarks and called them “offensive and disgusting.” He also accused the President of not taking job losses as seriously as he should be. He noted that this is a time when many Americans were facing the costs of the increased energy prices, which is why Biden’s comments were “outrageous”.

Other mining lobby groups, Republicans, and the United Mine Workers of America union have all come out to criticize Biden. The union specifically said that this industry supports hundreds of thousands of people and that shutting all of the coal plants would be harsh on those people.

The White House quickly released a statement following Biden’s remarks, saying that the President’s words were misconstrued.

Phil Smith, the executive assistant to the president of United Mine Workers of America, also noted that Biden should ensure that those who would lose their traditional energy jobs should have somewhere else to go.

This incident is another example of one of the biggest challenges faced by Biden, which is balancing climate solutions with real-life economic concerns regarding the energy industry.