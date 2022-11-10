Lindsey Graham Fumes Over Midterms

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed that the Republican wave many were expecting is clearly not happening after Republicans failed to pick up early wins in Tuesday night’s midterm elections.

The statement was made during Graham’s appearance on NBC, while the network was covering the election, anchored by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie. Graham specifically added that they would only manage to secure 51 or 52 seats in the Senate.

Earlier projections on key races across the U.S. showed that moderate Democrats would be able to retain their House seats. Graham also noted Don Bolduc, a Trump-aligned Republican candidate for Senate in New Hampshire, who has already lost the seat he was trying to win, that “when you run that far behind your governor candidate, you probably made a mistake.”

Many were expecting Republicans to win both the House and Senate, and a so-called “red wave” has widely been perceived to have been the expected outcome of this year’s midterms. Many also believed that this year’s midterm election would show the direction American voters wanted to see the country headed regarding inflation, crime, and other key issues that emerged during Joe Biden’s first term as President.

However, as of late Tuesday evening, many key congressional races, especially those on the West Coast, had not yet yielded clear results.