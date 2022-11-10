Ocasio-Cortez Apologizes To LGBT Crowd

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., apologized to her followers on Tuesday for not having her pronouns listed in her Instagram bio. The apology was issued as a response to a comment left on her Instagram profile. In the video apology posted she said that she had previously made her pronouns available but they had somehow fallen off.

In a comment, one of her followers had written that she should add pronouns to her Instagram profile and that “ALL” would be thankful for her doing it.

Ocasio-Cortez quickly replied that she was sorry and that the pronouns used to be on her profile, but she would quickly check how she could add them again. The video apology also ended with a screenshot of her profile with her pronouns.

The pronouns clarifications have been a growing trend in the transgender movement. The inclusion of the pronouns is widely seen as a wider statement in support of the transgender community.

However, many in the U.S. consider this to be a controversial issue, as they do not support the transgender movement, and as such are not opting to use people’s preferred pronouns.

Ocasio-Cortez is in a reelection race against Republican challenger Tim Forte in New York’s 14th Congressional district on Tuesday.