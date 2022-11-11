Conservative Media Sabotages Trump

The Wall Street Journal editorial board this week said that many of the losses in the midterm elections were because of former President Trump. They also wrote that he is the GOP’s “biggest loser.”

In an editorial published on Wednesday, the board noted that Trump-endorsed Republicans lost many key races that could have been won. These defeats are something that the Republican party should take into account ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The board also noted that the Democrats had focused on Trump and made him a key issue during their campaigning. This is something that clearly, they were successful in, which is why one should wonder what the effect would be on elections if Trump was not there.

Republicans have been anticipating a “red wave” and had hoped to win clear control of both the Senate and the House. However, so far Democrats have managed to hold their position. Republicans appear to be narrowly winning the House, but it is uncertain who will win control of the Senate.

The board also blasted Trump for his choice to attack other fellow Republicans during his rallies ahead of the midterm elections.

The board also referred to some of the Trump-endorsed Senate candidates that underperformed and lost their races. This included Don Bolduc who lost to incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) by around 8 points, and Mehmet Oz, who lost to Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in Pennsylvania’s Senate election.

The board also said that Trump should not have been so vocal ahead of the elections and should have supported candidates monetarily instead of playing “into Democratic hands.”

Many expect that Trump will also be announcing another bid for the presidency next week.