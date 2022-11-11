DeSantis Pressured To Challenge Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is expected to face increased pressure to announce a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, especially following his incredible victory on Tuesday, at a time when the rest of the GOP had to sit back and witness the “red wave” not materializing.

During his victory rally late Tuesday many were chanting “two more years”. This is further evidence of the rise in reputation and status as a GOP star that DeSantis has had in the past few years. Many believe he is the only one who would be able to potentially beat former President Trump for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

Many think that DeSantis is a stronger candidate than Trump and that he could face not only President Biden but also many other Democrats.

Scott Jennings, a former adviser to former President George W. Bush and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wrote in a CNN op-ed on Wednesday that currently, DeSantis inspires more confidence that he can beat President Biden than Trump does.

DeSantis did not only win his own election with close to a 20-point difference, but he also managed to flip the traditionally Democratic and predominantly Hispanic Democratic Miami-Dade County.

Meanwhile, Trump-endorsed candidates in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin all lost their races.