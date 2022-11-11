List Of All Trump Endorsed Candidates Who Lost

The midterm elections were also used as an important indicator that would show the extent to which Donald Trump was able to influence Republican voters. To an extent, this influence would be proven by the results of the elections and the number of Trump-endorsed candidates that were successful.

The former president backed over 300 Republican candidates who were hoping to win positions across all forms of government in the November 8 election. Some of the House and Senate candidates he had endorsed were also important in supporting and even perpetuating the accusations and claims that the 2020 election had been “stolen”.

Previously Trump had often spoken about his endorsement success rate. He has also used his success with candidates to showcase that there was still room for MAGA discussions in the current political climate. This is why for many the 2022 midterm elections would act as a platform that showcased Trump’s power ahead of a potential 2024 presidential nomination. Trump has not yet confirmed whether he would be seeking the White House again but is expected to make a final announcement regarding this and the next few days.

As of early Wednesday morning, though the results were not looking too well for Trump-endorsed candidates, many of whom had failed to secure the victories that would have allowed the Republican “red wave” to come. Trump had previously told NewsNation ahead of the election that should his endorsements win then he should be given full credit, but should they lose he bore no responsibility.

Trump’s losing endorsed Senate candidates

Mehmet Oz—defeated in Pennsylvania by John Fetterman.

Don Bolduc—defeated in New Hampshire by Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Leora Levy—defeated in Connecticut by Richard Blumenthal.

Gerald Malloy—defeated in Vermont by Peter Welch.

Trump’s losing endorsed House of Representatives candidates

Bo Hines—defeated in North Carolina’s District 13 by Wiley Nickel.

Steve Chabot—defeated in Ohio’s District 1 by Greg Landsman.

Madison Gesiotto Gilbert—defeated in Ohio’s District 13 by Emilia Sykes.

John Gibbs—defeated in Michigan District 3 by Hillary Scholten.

Yesli Vega—defeated in Virginia’s District 7 by Abigail Spanberger.

Karoline Leavitt—defeated in New Hampshire’s District 1 by Rep. Chris Pappas.

J.R. Majewski—defeated in Ohio’s District 9 by Marcy Kaptur.

Sandy Smith—defeated in North Carolina’s District 1 by Don Davis.

Robert Burns—defeated in New Hampshire’s District 2 by Ann McLane Kuster.

Sarah Palin—defeated in Alaska’s At-Large District 2 by Mary Petlota.

Jim Bognet—defeated in Pennsylvania’s District 8 by Matt Cartwright.

Trump’s losing endorsed gubernatorial candidates

Tudor Dixon—lost to Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan.

Doug Mastriano—lost to Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania.

Lee Zeldin—lost to Governor Kathy Hochul in New York.

Dan Cox—lost to Wes Moore in Maryland.

Geoff Diehl—lost to Maura Healey in Massachusetts.

Tim Michels—lost to Governor Tony Evers in Wisconsin.

Darren Bailey—lost to Governor J.B. Pritzker in Illinois.

Scott Jensen—lost in Minnesota to Governor Tim Walz.

Mark Ronchetti—lost in New Mexico to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Derek Schmidt—lost in Kansas to Governor Laura Kelly.

Trump’s losing state executive endorsements

Kim Crockett—defeated in the Minnesota secretary of state election by Steve Simon.

Kristina Karamo—defeated in the Michigan secretary of state election by Jocelyn Benson.