Republicans Ditch Trump, Elect New Leader

The head of the Texas Republican Party said on Wednesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) could be the representative of the “winning brand” for the GOP. This was following the “wave election” in Florida for Republicans.

Texas GOP Chairman Matt Rinaldi tweeted that DeSantis was unapologetic and bold in his conservatism and that this should be something that the GOP takes notes from.

While it appears that the Republicans will be able to flip the House, the results of Tuesday’s midterm elections were not what the GOP expected. In the past years talks of a “red wave” had been frequent, but in the actual elections, this wave was not seen. Still, in Florida, both DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) managed to win easily.

Rinaldi has said that DeSantis has managed to create a wave in Florida as his position has managed to win both the hearts and minds of the people of Florida. He also continued by saying that DeSantis stuck to what he believed in instead of being driven by the polls. This should be something that the GOP should take note of going forward.

DeSantis is widely considered to be one of the strongest potential candidates for the 2024 Presidential election. He is also considered to be President Trump’s biggest rival for winning the Republican nomination.