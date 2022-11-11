Top Republicans Predict Future Of Senate

On Wednesday Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had refused to predict which of the two parties would win the Senate. However, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has said that he is confident that the Republicans will manage to flip the chamber.

On Wednesday evening Graham appeared on Fox News with host Jesse Watters. It was there that he said a “tidal wave is coming.” He also added that Republican Adam Laxalt would be the one to win Nevada’s Senate race. He also noted that Georgia would go into a runoff election, which would allow Republicans to win the majority.

While the results are not yet out, there are two competitive seats for the Democrats that have not yet been called. The races in Arizona and Nevada, along with the Georgia runoff election, are going to be the most important indicators of who would win control of the Senate.

In an interview with ABC News, McConnell had been asked about the election results as of early Wednesday. McConnell had responded by saying that he was unsure of how to feel. He added that they would know where they stood once all the votes had been counted.

In Georgia, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) had a narrow lead over Walker. However, neither of them is likely to win the majority required by the state to be reached.

Graham said that no matter what happens though, Democrats would lose control of the Senate by Dec. 6.