Democrat Voters Turn On Biden

Many took to Twitter after it was announced that a federal judge in Texas had blocked President Biden’s student loan forgiveness. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that Biden’s executive action was unconstitutional as Congress had not approved of the plan, adding that this is a great executive branch overreach.

The handout, which could forgive up to $20,000 for a select number of people making less than $125,000 per year, was announced in August by the President. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that this decision could cost American taxpayers around $400 billion.

Following the ruling, many liberals took to Twitter to express outrage and disappointment over the ruling. Conservatives also took to Twitter to point out that the student loan forgiveness had been a political ploy that allowed the Democrats to secure more votes in the midterm elections.

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis wrote that Biden did not care about this decision and that the handout was only used to secure votes in the midterms.

American Greatness senior Fellow Ned Ryun also said that under 30s were inspired to go vote because of the program, which now would not be happening.

Conservative actor Rob Schneider was relieved to hear about the ruling noting that the transfer of “1/2 trillion dollars from working people to college graduates is crazy.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on the other hand, criticized the judge and said that student debt relief would have helped millions of middle-class Americans. She also added that the President had the authority to cancel the student loan debt.