Republicans Who Have Ditched Trump

Following the lack of a “red wave” materializing many candidates dropped former President Donald Trump. Following the November 8 polls opening the GOP has yet to win the House majority that they had originally anticipated. The Democrats have also managed to hold on to the Senate from what it appears.

Many people within the GOP, and outside it, have in part been blaming former President Donald Trump for this, saying that the MAGA and election-denying candidates were part of the reason that the Republicans did not gain the support they had hoped for.

The attention has also been placed on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who easily won over Democrat Charlie Crist in his own campaign. What’s more, Florida has been turned into a red state, which has placed DeSantis as the de facto leader of the GOP ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

Those Republicans who have dropped their support for Donald Trump currently include:

Winsome Earle-Sears

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears has called the former president a “liability”. In 2020, Sears campaigned across the country with Trump.

Pat Toomey

The Republican senator whose resignation left an empty seat in Pennsylvania also spoke about his disappointment about the election results. His seat has been won by Democrat John Fetterman. He also noted that Trump’s influence is declining.

Mike Lawler

The incoming Republican congressman, also said that he would like to see the “party move forward” and actually address the issues the country is facing instead of focusing “on personalities”.

Liam Donovan

Liam Donovan, a former aide to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, also said that the performance in the Senate is in part because of the candidates that Donald Trump endorsed and supported.