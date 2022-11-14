Trump Reveals Shocking Favor For DeSantis

Former President Trump has now claimed without any evidence that in 2018 he had sent federal agents to Florida in order to ensure that the state’s gubernatorial election would not be “stolen” from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Trump posted in Truth Social saying that at the time he had been the one to save DeSantis’s campaign and that he had sent to the state FBI and U.S. attorneys to ensure that there would not be voter fraud.

He also added that the votes were “being stolen” by a “corrupt” election process in Broward County. This is why DeSantis’ lead against his Democratic opponent, Andrew Gillum, had been dropping by around 10,000 votes daily.

Trump added that he and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) had sent these agents and attorneys to the state to ensure that all cases of “ballot theft” would stop immediately. At the time Scott had been running for the Senate for the first time. He had alleged that the slow counting in Broward County was proof that there were illegal votes being added to the system. However, he did not have any proof to back these claims up.

During the 2018 election, DeSantis won the gubernatorial election by around 30,000 votes, while Scott won with around 10,000 more votes.

From election night, DeSantis had been projected to win his race, but the margin with which he won became smaller as the days passed. These projections came out ahead of Scott’s allegations regarding voter fraud.

Tom Winter, an NBC News correspondent for investigations, has noted that there has been no evidence to support these claims. The Justice Department (DOJ) spokesperson at the time had also said that this “never happened.”