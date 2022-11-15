Democrats Fearful Of Trump’s Next Move

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday suggested that there were some far-right House lawmakers who would vote for former President Trump to be the next House Speaker. This would work against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) who would then most likely not have enough votes to secure a leadership position.

Raskin told CBS’s “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan that there were some far-right lawmakers who had considered and even discussed the possibility of voting for Trump. Raskin added that this could be a serious problem for McCarthy, especially as there are some pro-Trump members in the House who do not believe that McCarthy supports Trump.

Raskin also noted that the Speaker of the House did not necessarily need to be a member of Congress.

McCarthy has already tried gathering votes in his support after the midterm elections. However, he might have to face opposition from members of the House Freedom Caucus, as they have not clearly indicated that they would support him. The GOP is expected to win control of the House, but there are still close to two dozen races that have not yet been called.

Trump has endorsed McCarthy for the position of Speaker if the Republicans manage to win the House majority. Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) has also gained Trump’s support to remain as chair of the House Republican Conference.