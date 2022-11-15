Republicans Looking To Replace McConnell

On Sunday Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said that Senate Republicans should not proceed with leadership elections, set for Wednesday as quickly as possible. Many GOP lawmakers, including Graham, have been pushing for the elections to be paused until the Georgia Senate race is decided in the runoff election on December 6.

Graham took to Twitter to write about how it would be appropriate for the leadership elections to be paused until a clear idea of who should be in the Senate Republican conference has been formed. Senator Ted Cruz has made a similar statement, that Graham said he agreed with. The two have also noted that it would be “disrespectful” to Herschel Walker, the Georgia Senate candidate.

Walker is challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in the runoff. The Democrats have already won control of the Senate, following the Nevada election being declared on Saturday.

The GOP senators who have asked for a delay in the leadership elections also include Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ron Johnson (D-Wisc.).

Graham in a tweet also said that for Republicans the primary focus now should be winning the Georgia Senate race. From there they should also try to understand what happened in the midterms before proceeding with plans for the 2024 presidential race.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is largely expected to retain his leadership position, despite former President Trump calling for him to be replaced. Trump has also proposed that Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), would be the perfect candidate to challenge McConnell’s leadership position. Scott has reportedly been considering challenging McConnell.