Why Biden Really Needed Democrats To Keep Senate

The Democrats have managed to maintain their control of the Senate. This means that Republicans are going to have a harder time blocking President Joe Biden’s agenda for the next two years.

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won reelection on Saturday. This allowed the Democrats to secure the 50 seats needed for the Senate to be under their control, with Vice President Kamala Harris acting as the tie breaking vote.

Democrats might be able to win one more seat if Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock wins his reelection in the December 6 runoff election against Republican challenger, Herschel Walker.

At the same time which of the two parties will gain control of the House remains to be seen. Still, the Senate control might allow for Biden to continue pursuing his agenda without a problem.

A Democratic-controlled Senate will mean that the President’s nominees can fill dozens of federal judgeships without any Republican support. This would become even more important if another seat opens up in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court currently has a 6-3 conservative majority.

It will also mean that Biden will not have to worry about dealing with what former President Obama did in 2016 when then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not allow for a vote on Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland to be held.

The Senate has so far confirmed 84 Biden-nominated judges, including Ketanji Brown Jackson, the Supreme Court’s first Black woman.