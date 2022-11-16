Biden Hits Rock Bottom

President Joe Biden has remained the Democratic President with the lowest approval rates in 44 years. Despite this, he has managed to have the strongest results during a midterm election in decades.

Republicans had thought that the midterms would act as a sort of referendum on how Biden’s tenure as president was going. With his approval ratings being particularly high due to the high inflation rates and the fears of a recession, many were hoping that his economic policies would be enough to fuel a “red wave” across the country.

However, despite Biden’s low approval ratings, there was no “red wave” materializing in the country. The Democrats even managed to retain their control of the U.S. Senate and depending on the results of the runoff election in Georgia they might even be able to increase their majority. In the House, they have so far only lost a handful of seats.

Biden’s approval ratings are currently at 41.7 percent while his disapproval ratings are at 53.1 percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s aggregate of polls. In some ways, this is an increase, as in July his approval rating had dropped to 37.5 percent.

Still, despite this Biden managed to avoid having the same fate as many of his predecessors who experienced major losses during the midterm election.

During former President Obama’s first midterm in 2010 for example the Republicans had managed to flip 63 House seats and 6 Senate seats. Former President Bill Clinton also had 54 House seats and eight Senate seats flipped in the 1994 midterm elections.