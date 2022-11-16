Major Election Headed To A Recount

The Fox News Decision Desk has projected that Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is going to be the next governor of Arizona. This will mean that she will defeat GOP candidate and former local news host Kari Lake.

Lake, who had been a TV news anchor for 22, stepped down last year in order to run for governor. Her bid was supported by former President Trump, as Lake has often backed and supported Trump’s claims that the 2020 election had been “stolen” and “rigged”. Trump had backed Lake in the primary, which he had managed to narrowly win, defeating term-limited GOP Gov. Doug Ducey.

Lake has often spoken about her “common sense conservatism” and throughout her campaign she has focused on key issues such as border security, banning critical race theory, and homelessness. She has also expressed vocal opposition to abortions.

Hobbs, a former social worker who has previously served in the Arizona state House and state Senate, has been the elected Secretary of State since 2018. Hobbs was thrust into the spotlight after she defended the election results in Arizona in 2020. Arizona had been one of the states that President Biden narrowly won during the 2020 election. Trump, the then-President had tried overturning the election results

Hobbs has also spoken a lot about protecting abortion rights, and even increasing border security in the state. She has also been criticized for refusing to have a gubernatorial debate against Lake.