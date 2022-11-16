Republican Candidates Comes For Manchin’s Seat

West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney (R) announced on Tuesday that he is going to be challenging Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D) seat in 2024. He also said that he would go “all in” and criticized Manchin for being a “liberal Democrat”.

Mooney just won his fifth House term and is one of the first challengers to enter the Republican primary in the state. In 2020 former President Trump won West Virginia with around 68.6 percent of the vote.

Mooney in a discussion with Hoppy Kercheval, the host of West Virginia Metronews’s “Talkline” said that he is announcing his bid for the United States Senate for Joe Manchin’s seat which is going to be opening up in two years.

Mooney noted that in his own election last week he won around 66 percent of the vote and was selected to be the representative for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. He also added that he was not pleased to see that the Republicans failed to flip the seat and win the Senate majority.

He added that Republicans would need to win in West Virginia in 2024 “for the sake of this country.” He also criticized Machin calling him “the chief enabler of Joe Biden.” This was in reference to the senator’s support for a bill that incorporated a corporate minimum tax, low prescription drug costs and a $370 billion fund to be spent on climate change.