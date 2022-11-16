Schumer Gaslights American Voters

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has predicted that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) is going to win the runoff election against GOP candidate Hershel Walker.

While talking with Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Schumer said that Warnock had helped pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Justice for Black Farmers Act, both of which had been important for fighting systemic racism.

Schumer added that the reason Warnock was going to win was that he was “better” for the state. He also noted that Warnock had dedicated his life to the American people and in ministry, which is why he was so successful.

While speaking about Warnock’s accomplishments, Schumer also referred to Warnock’s help in capping the cost of insulin for senior citizens at $35. As he noted, should Warnock win the reelection he is going to provide the Democrats with the opportunity to appoint more federal judges, and potentially even combat the majority-conservative Supreme Court.

When polls closed on Tuesday, Warnock managed to be in the lead with a little bit more than 49 percent. However, in Georgia, a candidate needs to hold more than 50 percent of the votes in order to be elected.

This is why Warnock is now going to face off against Walker in a runoff election on Dec. 6.