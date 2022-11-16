Ted Cruz Erupts On McConnell

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for “abandoning” GOP nominee Blake Masters in the Arizona Senate race and for choosing personal politics over the party.

Cruz is one of the GOP senators who have called for the Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed. Originally the elections were scheduled for Wednesday.

In an episode of his podcast “Verdict” Cruz said that McConnell’s decision to pull the Senate Leadership Fund from the Arizona Senate race was “indefensible.” Cruz also pointed out that the reason the super PAC did not support Masters during the midterm elections, is that Masters had disclosed during the primary that he would not support McConnell in future Leadership Elections.

Cruz noted that this showed that McConnell clearly chose to be the party’s leader, over choosing to support getting a Senate Republican majority. This meant choosing to let the Democrats win instead of losing one vote in the leadership race.

During the Arizona primary Masters had expressed his support for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) or Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) if they were to seek McConnell’s position. During the primary debate in June, he had even said that he would tell McConnell to his face. Masters had also added that while McConnell was good at judges, and blocking Democrats he was not good at legislating.

Masters lost the Senate race to Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.). On Friday he said that he could have won the race if more funds had been available.