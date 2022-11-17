Democrats Riot Over Trump’s 2024 Run

Democrats have quickly fired back following Donald Trump’s announcement that he would be placing another bid for the White House. On Tuesday night, the former President announced his 2024 presidential campaign, but Democrats have maintained that he is not fit to run for President because of the Jan.6, 2021, Capitol riot and his allegations about widespread voter fraud in the previous elections.

Trump is the first Republican to officially announce his participation in the 2024 presidential race. In response to the announcement by former President Trump, President Biden released a video on Twitter in which he talks about how “Trump failed America”. Within the video, he also attacks Trump for his stance on abortion, the economy and the Capitol attack.

At the Group 20 summit in Indonesia, a reporter asked both Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron about any comments they had regarding Trump’s announcement. Biden said “not really”, while Macron did not respond.

Biden has not yet made any announcement regarding 2024, but he has previously said that he would announce his official decision in early 2023.

Other Democratic lawmakers jumped on the opportunity presented by Trump’s announcement and used it to promote Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and raise funds for his campaign for the Senate runoff election in Georgia. Their donation page also described Republican Herschel Walker, who is the challenger in the Georgia election, as an extension of Trump.”