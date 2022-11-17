Meet Trump 3.0

For the second time, this month the Republicans’ wishes failed to materialize as Donald Trump announced that he had launched his 2024 presidential campaign. This effectively means that for the next two years internal conflict within the GOP is going to be heightened.

Many are hoping that Trump’s falling popularity is going to allow for other party members to rise up and potentially become the Republican nominee. This is especially true now that the tides appear to be turning against him.

While conservatives had been pleased when Trump won the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton, there were still many who hoped that the Oval Office would leave him a reformed and perhaps more refined man. However, as was apparent throughout his four years in office, and even in the years since he lost the 2020 election, that was clearly not the case.

While Trump may not have become the refined president that Republicans may have hoped for, he has still managed to change quite a lot. What’s more important though, Trump is no longer a political winner. Having lost the 2018 midterm election and then the 2020 presidential election his track record was already not the best. The 2022 midterm elections helped solidify this even further, as, despite Biden’s low approval rates, the Democrats managed to retain control of the Senate, while the

Republicans are struggling to win the House by a narrow majority.

In contrast, other Republican leaders, like Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and then Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) came out on top in the midterm elections despite Trump’s attempts and name-calling. The Republican party appears to be moving away from him, and while there are still a few who believe in Trump’s personality cult, most people appear to be turning their attention elsewhere to strong candidates who can help bring up the GOP.