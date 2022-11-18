12 GOP Senators Who Voted With Democrats

The Senate voted to advance a bill that would offer protection to same-sex marriage on Wednesday. This became possible as it gained support from a number of Republicans overcoming the filibuster.

The vote was won with 12 Republicans joining the 50 Democrats who voted in support of the bill. This left a 62-37 majority which will repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and ensure that valid marriage can be recognized regardless of a person’s sex or race.

The twelve Republican senators who voted in favor of the bill are:

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine)

Collins was one of three GOP senators to work with the Democrats to create this legislation and gather the necessary Republican votes.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio)

Portman whose son is gay has been a supporter of same-sex marriage since 2013.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)

Tillis Was also one of the Senate Republicans who helped push for this legislation.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)

Blunt, who is set to retire soon, supported the bill after the religious liberty protections requested were added.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.)

Burr, has previously opposed gay marriage, despite now choosing to vote in favor of the bill.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

Capito previously argued the Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges 2015 landmark decision which led to the prohibition of same-sex marriage bans.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)

Lummis claimed that this bill would provide equality for all citizens.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

Murkowski has been a supporter of same-sex marriage for years and even wrote a 2013 op-ed writing that the government should not interfere with people’s private lives.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah)

Romney announced he would support the bill’s new version as it included religious liberty protections.

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)

Sullivan had previously been noncommittal, but in the end, he chose to support same-sex marriage.

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.)

Young had previously supported an amendment that upheld former President Obama’s executive order which would ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)

Ernst had previously said he was “open” to the bill.