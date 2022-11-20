House Democrats’ New Game Plan

House Democrats are preparing for a big change in the lower chamber after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her deputies announced that they would be stepping back and allowing a new generation of Democrats to rise in the ranks.

Three younger House lawmakers have announced that they would be running for the Democratic leadership. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is currently the only one to bid for Pelosi’s seat, while Katherine Clark (R-MA) and Pete Aguilar (D-CA) are vying for the No. 2 and No. 3 positions, respectively.

The three followed a similar line of messaging in their letter sent to the Democratic caucus on Friday morning. In the letter, they wrote that as the “next generation of leadership” they would make sure that unity in the caucus was a top priority. This would also mean unity for all members from Blue Dog Democrats to the Progressive Caucus. They also noted that their main priority was going to be combatting and fighting against the Republican agenda.

They noted that given the nature of MAGA Republicans who often tend to be the loudest voices in their party, it will be up to the Democrats not only to govern but also to push back against Republicans.

Jeffries, the New York Democrat, who currently serves as the House Democratic Conference chairman, also noted the many successes of the past few years and credited Pelosi and Minority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-SC), for helping him prepare for the role.