Tension Grows Between McConnell And Graham

Following the Senate GOP’s leadership election, the tension between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), former President Trump’s closest ally in the Senate, has been brewing.

Graham, one of the Senate’s highest-profile Republicans, has been critical of McConnell’s leadership, a position that the two men discussed during a private meeting this week. It is important to note that Graham voted for Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.) in the Senate Republican leadership election because he believed a change was necessary.

However, this move just led to Graham being criticized by Josh Holmes, McConnell’s former chief of staff and campaign manager, on Wednesday evening. Some Republican senators saw Holmes’s tweets as a direct result of Graham’s criticisms of McConnell’s strategy during the Republican senators’ private meeting in which the results of the midterm elections were greatly discussed.

Many GOP lawmakers and aides also noted that this was a sign that those who actively challenged or spoke against McConnell would likely have to face criticism from others in McConnell’s political network.

In his tweet, Holmes noted that Graham did not have a clear position regarding immigration reforms, which was most likely a big issue for GOP voters. This is despite Graham previously stating the importance of securing the border. As Holes pointed out, Graham had previously co authored the comprehensive immigration reform bill the Senate passed in 2013. This bill provides a pathway to citizenship for 11 million immigrants.

Holmes added that for the first half of his career Graham had been a proponent of amnesty.