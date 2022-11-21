Biden In Worse Shape Than We All Thought

U.S. President Joe Biden has been blasted online for his oratory skills as his speeches are often filled with misspoken sentences, gaffes and unclear lines. This has also led to many wondering if he is truly competent enough to be in his current position.

Earlier this year the President was criticized online after having read out the word dot while saying the website URL during a White House Speech. In the past, the President has also had a number of “cheat sheets” that provided him with the necessary talking points to answer the questions without his common slip-ups.

This latest alleged incident is once again following those lines of conspiratorial narrative regarding Biden.

Several outlets, including the New York Post, as well as many other social media accounts, have been circulating a photo from the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in which the President appears to have notes with detailed instructions about the meeting he is heading to.

The notes have points such as, “YOU will sit at the center” and “YOU will deliver opening remarks (5 minutes),” on them.

Some commentators have been critical and satirical of these, while others have been making conspiratorial claims about Biden being instructed by his “superiors”.