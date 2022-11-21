Bill Barr Guarantees Trump Will Lose

Donald Trump has been facing a lot of criticism from prominent Republicans, including those who had previously served in his administration. Former Attorney General William Barr in a recent interview noted that Trump is “obviously” not in a position to unite the GOP.

Following the results of the 2022 midterm elections, Trump has faced backlash from both Republicans and those in conservative media, as many see the poor quality of Trump-endorsed candidates as the primary reason why so many key races were lost. According to an analysis by The New York Times, Trump’s endorsements amounted to a 5-point penalty in most House races.

In an interview with PBS News, Barr noted that Trump clearly “failed” and it was time for other GOP politicians to step up and help lead the party. The former attorney general added that Trump failed to bring about the “red wave” that the country had hoped for, as he failed to “rise to the occasion” and be successful.

Barr added that Trump has had his chance. Barr served in the Trump administration Justice Department from February 2019 through December 2020, continued. In his latest criticisms of Trump, he also noted that the former President “does not have the qualities necessary” and therefore does not appear to be in a position to unite the party. During his time in office, Barr was viewed as Trump’s most effective and loyal ally in the Cabinet. However, this changed following Trump’s statements about the 2020 election being stolen.