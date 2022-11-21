DeSantis Steals Major Demographic From Trump

Currently, there is a large chance that Florida Latinos will support Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) over former President Donald Trump if the two were to face each other in the 2024 presidential primary. This was reported by the Washington Examiner following reports by multiple Latino Republican operatives.

In both 2016 and 2020, the Latino vote had been imperative to Trump winning the presidential elections. Latinos are also the fastest-growing voter bloc in the last few years.

According to the Pew Research Center, around 34.5 million Hispanic Americans are eligible to vote in 2022. This is an increase of around 4.7 million when compared to the previous election. Latinos also accounted for close to 62 percent of newly eligible voters in the November midterm elections.

Throughout 2022, Republicans widely focused on getting Latinos to vote in the elections. While this did not help them secure the “red wave” across the country that they had hoped for, DeSantis actually managed to flip Miami-Dade among other heavily Latino counties.

One Latino GOP operative in South Florida said that in large part Miami flipped because of DeSantis’s “vibes” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The operative explained that the governor’s success in large part was because he refused to allow businesses to be shut down for prolonged periods of time during the pandemic. This drove Latinos to support him. In fact, the operative claimed that those who don’t support DeSantis are the minority.