Paul Ryan Issues Warning To Republican Party

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said during an interview that former President Trump would most likely lose if he became the GOP’s nominee in the 2024 presidential election. In a discussion with co-anchor Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “This Week”, Ryan said that the Republicans were unlikely to win the White House with Trump.

He continued to say that if they do run with someone not named Trump then he believed that they would most likely “win the White House.” Ryan was Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) running Mate during the 2012 presidential election.

Ryan had also served as Speaker, a position from which he retired in January 2019.

Ryan maintained that Trump was “unelectable” and even pointed to the many losses that Trump-endorsed candidates faced during the midterm elections.

Ryan added that the GOP wants to win, and currently with Trump they are fairly certain that they will lose. At the same time, there are many good and capable conservative candidates that might be better options for winning the presidential elections.

He also added that the 2022 midterm elections clearly show a push towards “traditional Republican” candidates over “Trump Republicans”.

In his comments, Ryan also pointed to how this was the third election that the GOP has essentially lost because of Trump. This is because they lost the House in 2018, the presidency, and Senate in 2020 and now they failed to flip the Senate.