GOP Gets News RNC Chair?

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has said that he would be interested in challenging Ronna McDaniel as head of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Lindell who is an active supporter of former President Trump and his unfounded allegations that the 2020 elections were stolen, has said that it is crucial to “get rid of these machines” in order to have the best possible election and that if someone needs to step up in order for that to happen he would be willing to be that person. This statement was made on his FrankSpeech TV platform.

Lindell also asked for viewers to email him about what they thought about the idea of him running, he also urged that he wanted to hear both the positive and the negative. In a HuffPost interview, he added that he would be making an announcement with his final decision about whether he would run or not on Monday.

McDaniel has already announced that she would be seeking reelection in the position that she has held since 2017. So far she has received the endorsement of a large majority of RNC voting members.

Lindell has said in his interview with HuffPost that McDaniel has failed to address “election integrity” and that he is frustrated that he has accepted President Biden’s victory.