Trump Attacked By Republican Over Recent Meeting

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) has criticized former President Trump for his “awful lack of judgment” after he met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Fuentes has frequently engaged in both racist and antisemitic rhetoric.

Trump hosted a dinner in his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday. The dinner was attended by the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and live streamer Fuentes, who is a Holocaust denier.

Christie told the New York Times that this is another example of Trump’s “awful lack of judgment” which in combination with some of his past choices make him a bad candidate for the White House.

Ye was also recently at the center of controversy after both his Twitter and Instagram accounts were suspended in response to the antisemitic comments that he made on them. He also made antisemitic remarks during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Christie’s comments come after Trump’s announcement that he would be placing another bid for the White House in 2024. The former President is the first GOP member to launch a presidential campaign. His campaign announcement came only a week after the 2022 midterm elections which resulted in many criticizing Trump for the GOP’s underwhelming performance. Many Trump-backed candidates lost their election campaigns against Democrats in key areas, which resulted in heavy backlash for Trump.