Biden Dodges Critical 2024 Question

While shopping in downtown Nantucket in honor of Small Business Saturday, the President was stopped and asked whether he would be seeking reelection. In response, Biden said that this was not the moment to have this conversation and that they were out celebrating right now.

Biden and White House aides have repeatedly stated that Biden is fully intent on running for office again, but they have not yet made a formal announcement regarding the President and his decision to run. Biden has previously said that he would spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with family discussing his options and making a final choice on whether he would run again or not.

These latest remarks were made while he was spending time in Nantucket with his family over the holidays. On Saturday, the President went out shopping with his son, Hunter Biden, daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen and their 2-year-old son. First lady, Jill Biden and their daughter Ashley Biden were also shopping alongside them.

While President Biden has not yet made any announcement about whether or not he would run for the White House again, Former President Trump launched his presidential campaign earlier this month. Currently, he is the first Republican to launch a campaign.

During Biden’s shopping trip he was also asked about his opinion on the dinner Trump hosted with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Biden responded that they probably did not want to hear his opinion about that and continued on.