GOP Looking To Replace Trump?

Former national security adviser John Bolton has said that the Republican party is moving away from former President Donald Trump and they are instead hoping for a “fresh face” that can lead the party.

Bolton, a former Trump ally, served during the Trump administration from 2018 to 2019. During an interview with The Guardian, he also said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was likely to be a contender for that place. As Bolton noted, DeSantis had a very successful midterm election, not only winning his reelection but also doing so with a large majority. As such a lot of people are likely to look at him as a potential candidate to lead in the future. In contrast, Trump has to face an important problem, the fact that “his act is old and tired now.”

Despite the pushback that Trump has faced from the GOP after the midterm elections, he continued with his plans and announced his third presidential bid a week after the elections. During that time he had been facing a lot of criticism as many Republicans are blaming him for the party’s disappointing results in the midterm election and the “red wave” failing to materialize.

Bolton has said that after discussions it has become clear that many people “just switched Trump off in their brain” during the election.

Currently, it is relatively clear according to Bolton that if Trump was to be the Republican candidate then he would not only lose the general election but also drag other Republicans down with him.