GOP Senator Defends Failed Republicans

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) has defended the quality of the GOP midterm Senate nominees after multiple reports have blamed their quality for the lackluster results in the 2022 midterms.

Scott, who led the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, was now faced with another Democratic victory as Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) won against Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff on Tuesday. With this race, the Democrats have secured a 51-49 majority in the Senate with a net gain.

Scott told the Hill that he thought they had some very good candidates, who had gone through competitive primaries, and that they would be able to win the majority. He also noted that currently, the Republicans had 21 seats up for reelection, while the Democrats had 14 seats in this current election round.

Scott added that when you are going up against Incumbents it is important to realize that those already in the position are often able to fundraise a lot more money, which makes it more challenging for the seat to be flipped.

Originally criticisms over the quality of GOP’s Senate nominees had come in August when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had first brought the issue up. This same issue was one that many Republicans noted on Wednesday. Many Republicans won the primaries in their states through the support of former President Trump, but that did not result in good election fundraising or candidates that could compete against those brought forth by the Democrats.