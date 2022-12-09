GOP Senator Defends Failed Republicans

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) has defended the quality of the GOP midterm Senate nominees after multiple reports have blamed their quality for the lackluster results in the 2022 midterms.
Scott, who led the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, was now faced with another Democratic victory as Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) won against Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff on Tuesday. With this race, the Democrats have secured a 51-49 majority in the Senate with a net gain.
Scott told the Hill that he thought they had some very good candidates, who had gone through competitive primaries, and that they would be able to win the majority. He also noted that currently, the Republicans had 21 seats up for reelection, while the Democrats had 14 seats in this current election round.
Scott added that when you are going up against Incumbents it is important to realize that those already in the position are often able to fundraise a lot more money, which makes it more challenging for the seat to be flipped.
Originally criticisms over the quality of GOP’s Senate nominees had come in August when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had first brought the issue up. This same issue was one that many Republicans noted on Wednesday. Many Republicans won the primaries in their states through the support of former President Trump, but that did not result in good election fundraising or candidates that could compete against those brought forth by the Democrats.
McCommell and McDaniels actively went against several of the losing candidates in the primaries, then refused to support them in the general election
McConnell has never been a help to the GOP party.
McConnell must retire or be retired and Lee Zeldin or Harmeet Dhillon should replace Mcdaniel. Did you know that she (Mcdaniel) is related to Romney?? Sorry but that send shivers down my back!!
Obviously the quality of conservative candidates is a non issue. Look at most of the house and the senate. Now look at Biden and fetterman just to name a few.
You expect Scott to admit the Republicans ran idiots?
TRM, you are a IDIOT! On these comment sites, you’re what’s known as the VILLAGE IDIOT! Now, do the letters F O mean anything to you?!!
All RINOs in the Rep Party must go and the sorry RNC, the niece of the traitor Mitt Romney. They and the other reps are the reason I left gop and my money with it
What all of these Republican Party members fail to realize is that their constituents don’t have any credibility in them, that they will fight the criminally corrupt Democrats. There’s a handful of Republicans that fight, Jordan, Greene, Meawdows, Johnson, Gates, Stefanic……etc.
The only reason why any Republican voters showed up and voted for the candidates, was to put people in place for President Trump who has proven that he will put our country and the American people first!
Overall, it’s the entire Republican Party is the Reason why they didn’t get the red title wave they should definitely have gotten. The Republican Party members sat back and DID NOTHING in the 2020 presidential election, when the Democratic Communist Party, their weaponized DOJ/FBI, their Fake News Media outlets, and their Big Tech CEO’s, helped rig and steal the election from President Trump. They sat back on the recent 2022 midterms where several elections were stolen by fraud.
The Republican Party politicians have ONE LAST CHANCE to make it right with the conservative voters and that’s to get behind President Trumps campaign and take off the gloves and fight the Anti-American Democratic Nationalist Nazicrat Party who is currently destroying our country!!!! If not, which is most likely, our country will collapse and it will get really ugly….