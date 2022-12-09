NAACP Issues Demand To Supreme Court

The NAACP is asking the Supreme Court to “uphold the integrity” of elections after the oral arguments in the Moore v. Harper case on the “independent state legislature” theory were heard on Wednesday.

The case which originates from North Carolina concerns the redrawing of congressional maps in a way that would essentially eliminate state court’s oversight of elections.

The court has never previously endorsed the theory and Democratic voters and nonprofits have expressed opposition to North Carolina’s redrawn maps as they argue that the new map design would give the GOP an advantage in upcoming elections.

Derrick Johnson, NAACP president, and CEO released a statement in which he discussed how the decisions being made today would be detrimental to the future of democracy. He added that it is important to “speak out when undemocratic forces seek to undermine our fundamental rights.”

On the same day, the appeals court in the District of Columbia also heard arguments in Thompson, et al. v. Trump, et al., a lawsuit filed by the NAACP and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) as part of their effort of keeping former President Trump “accountable” over his involvement in the inciting of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Johnson stated regarding both cases that they were evidence that “checks and balances (that) are an essential component of a functioning democracy.”