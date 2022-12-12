Biden’s Son Suing Who?

A team is currently working on finding combatting legal battles against the legal woes faced by Hunter Biden. These include possible defamation suits against important GOP figures.

The Washington Post on Saturday published an in-depth report on the growing work taking place in order for Hunter Biden to combat any legal cases that might be brought against him after the Republicans gain control of the House in January.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has become a prominent figure as there are many allegations regarding how he might have used the influence of his father in order to complete certain business dealings. The House GOP has repeatedly vowed to place the investigation on Hunter Biden at the forefront of their efforts while they have control of the House.

According to the post, the team that Biden has assembled for his defense includes Kevin Morris, a lawyer and close friend of Hunter Biden. While in a September strategy meeting in California, Morris discussed all of the different options they might have, one of which would be to file defamation cases against those conservative entities and individuals who continued to allege and amplify these conspiracies. A list of those who could end up with a suit against them includes Fox News, Rudy Giuliani, and Eric Trump.