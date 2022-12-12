Marjorie Taylor Greene Sabotages GOP Leader

Far-right activist Laura Loomer in a recent interview claimed that GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia had asked her to “dig up all the dirt” on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
During the interview on In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels, Loomer claimed that Greene had sent a number of text messages which were directly targeting McCarthy. Loomer’s comments were then shared across Twitter after a clip was posted by PatriotTakes, a platform focused on exposing right-wing extremism.
Loomer, a failed GOP congressional candidate in Florida who had previously been endorsed by Greene, noted that Greene held many contradictory opinions regarding McCarthy as she is endorsing him right now despite all of her previous criticisms.
Loomer noted that Marjorie has always been a vocal critic of Kevin McCarthy and that she had even previously sent a text to Loomer calling McCarthy “stupid. Loomer also alleges that Greene had asked her to dig up any dirt on McCarthy and his extramarital affairs in order to stop him from becoming the House Speaker.
Loomers had also accused Greene that she has been shifting her stance in an order to potentially undermine Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. However, Greene has maintained that there is no truth to this statement and that she remains a big supporter of former President Trump.
17 CommentsLeave a Reply
Kevin McCarthy is a rino and always has been, typical type from Calicomme. Don’t know why MTG ever supported him. What Reps need is a real fighter, a majority leader who will stand up to the dems political bs and go after all the corruption massive spending, taxes imposed and do some real legislating, like promoting abolishing or defunding the IRS and FBI. We do not need a Dept. of Education and a myriad of the departments and agencies we have in government. If they can’t get rid of the FBI they should put them all on the border. Biden did it to the air marshals they can do it to the FBI, a useless, political pack of political brown shirts of the Dem Party. Secure the border and term limits, no more mail in voting.
Your are so right. We really need someone strong to hold the line with Dems and de-fund the IRS and the FBI. After reading what all went down at Twitter I think there are some more in there that need to be checked on.
Thank You for bringing all that up! Well mail in voting is one thing we need to also have those Voting Machines actually checked out and/ or have someone else in charge and NOT Dominion what was put there by the Dem’s if I am not mistaken.
Exactly who else do you think could get anywhere close to the 218 votes required to be speaker? If a handful oppose him the rest could side with Democrats and get someone like Paul Ryan back in. Is that what you want? Once McCarthy is in, then hold his feet to the fire. It’s time Republicans quit participating in circular firing squads! You may not get everything you want but it’s a lot better than having a Dem in charge.
AGREE 100%
This is simply another attempt by the media to sow discord amongst the Republican ranks. Methinks there be a snake or two in the Conservative Free Press wood pile…
I THINK ANYTHING TO BRING DISCORD OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY IS AT HAND =DIVIDE AN CONCUR EFFECT!!!!;THE LEFT IS EVIL PERIOD
Do you mean conquer? Concur means you agree.
McCarthy is friends with all the DUMBOCRATS!!HE won’t do shit.Just watch ,how they slow walk all the investigations.ALL POLITICIANS D=SHOULD TAKE THEY’RE MILLIONSOF DIRTY MONEY AFTER THE ONE TERM AND FUCKING LEAVE.
Well cant say i blame her if she did At least SHE is a fighter Where mc cartry suppoted rinos along with old mitch in this past election He was even against MTG in that also Keep up the fight MTG Help keep theTRUTH out there
MCCARTHY IS FRIENDS WITH FRANK LUNTZ WHO IS A FUCKING DUMBOCRAT. THEY HAVE A JACKASS THAT REPRESENTS THEM VERY WELL.ALL POLITICIANS NEED TO GET THE F OUT AFTER ONE TERM.
MTG has more balls than any so called male in the gop, and the demonrats have no balls at all except for hitlery chitlin, the wonder of the left.
Oh wow. A knife fight between a couple of right wing-nuts. Let the slaughter begin!!!
I don’t believe everything Loomer puts on twitter but MOST of the Republican’s are such COWARDS that they even go along with supporting the DEM’s OMNIBUS (PORKCHOP) bills which of course just Jack UP INFLATION even more; which put’s the shaft to Working & middle class people, specially since the DEM’s are creating a 2 Caste system in America; Just like India has.Why do you think that everybody that can is leaving India for America? Even if they HAVE a good Education.
Look @! what happens in D.C. NOW DEM’s break ALL the laws with complete immunity but just let a Conservative or Independent break one & they’re TOAST, & if they don’t find a law you broke They’l make one up like in Trump’s case.
I don’t believe everything Loomer puts on twitter but MOST of the Republican’s are such COWARDS that they even go along with supporting the DEM’s OMNIBUS (PORKCHOP) bills which of course just Jack UP INFLATION even more; which put’s the shaft to Working & middle class people, specially since the DEM’s are creating a 2 Caste system in America; Just like India has.Why do you think that everybody that can is leaving India for America? Even if they HAVE a good Education.
Look @! what happens in D.C. NOW DEM’s break ALL the laws with complete immunity but just let a Conservative or Independent break one & they’re TOAST, & if they don’t find a law you broke They’ll make one up like in Trump’s case. “G” IS RIGHT.!!
I don’t believe everything Loomer puts on twitter but MOST of the Republican’s are such COWARDS that they even go along with supporting the DEM’s OMNIBUS (PORKCHOP) bills which of course just Jack UP INFLATION even more; which put’s the shaft to Working & middle class people, specially since the DEM’s are creating a 2 Caste system in America; Just like India has.Why do you think that everybody that can is leaving India for America? Even if they HAVE a good Education.
Look @! what happens in D.C. NOW DEM’s break ALL the laws with complete immunity but just let a Conservative or Independent break one & they’re TOAST, & if they don’t find a law you broke They’l make one up like in Trump’s case. “G” IS RIGHT.!!
DUKE & JA ARE BOTH RIGHT.!!
I don’t believe everything Loomer puts on twitter but MOST of the Republican’s are such COWARDS that they even go along with supporting the DEM’s OMNIBUS (PORKCHOP) bills which of course just Jack UP INFLATION even more; which put’s the shaft to Working & middle class people, specially since the DEM’s are creating a 2 Caste system in America; Just like India has.Why do you think that everybody that can is leaving India for America? Even if they HAVE a good Education.
Look @! what happens in D.C. NOW DEM’s break ALL the laws with complete immunity but just let a Conservative or Independent break one & they’re TOAST, & if they don’t find a law you broke They’ll make one up like in Trump’s case. & 2 TERM LIMIT’s.!!
Duke & JA & G are all right. Republicans are scared of the DEM’s & term limits of 2 terms should be Mandatory for all politicians & Bureaucrats should be moved across the country every 3 yrs.!