Shocking Discovery Made About Paul Whelan’s Release

National Security Council communications chief John Kirby on Sunday disclosed that Russia was not willing to trade former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Kirby told “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream that a trade for Whelan was never a viable choice given by the Russians and that the Biden administration was only capable of exchanging WNBA star Brittney Griner for Bout.

Kirby added that Paul was treated completely differently because of all “these sham espionage charges.” He added that means that the Russians have him under a “special category.”

Griner’s release last week was met with both support from those who were outraged by her capture in Russia. Griner had originally been detained for carrying cannabis oil into the country. This is a charge with a nine-year sentence in Russia.

Others have also expressed displeasure that Whelan was also not part of the trade deal. Earlier this year, it was said that the former marine may have been a part of the discussions for the trade. Whelan had originally been detained in 2018 and was sentenced to a 16-year sentence in 2020. There were espionage charges brought against him. The U.S. has maintained that the entire case was a sham.