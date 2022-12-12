Trump Gets Charged?

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara on Sunday said that the Department of Justice (DOJ) was most likely “on a path” to make charges against former President Trump. During an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd, Bharara noted that having a special counsel legal team created to be in charge of the two criminal investigations against Trump, which includes “very seasoned prosecutors” is in part a move made to determine whether there is a case that could be tried in court.
Bharara added that they were unlikely to have left the previous positions they were in, both in government and private practice, if they did not believe that there was a chance that they would manage to charge Trump through the Justice department. He then added that he believed the cases would happen in around a month.
Last month the DOJ moved towards the appointment of veteran prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to investigate both the case of Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection and the case of the Mar-a-Lago mishandled documents.
This has led to many experts suspecting that the cases were likely heading to trial.
Bharara noted that before filing any charges against Trump the DOJ would need to make sure that they have everything in a row and that they can create a strong case.
