Jan 6 Committee Wrapping Up Investigation?

The Jan. 6 select committee’s final report is set to open up with an extensive executive summary that outlines former President Donald Trump’s culpability and his extensive efforts to overturn the 2020 election. for his extensive and baseless effort to subvert the 2020 election, according to people briefed on its contents.

According to those who have been briefed about the report, there are drafts of the report that have been circulating among committee members for the past few weeks. Included in the report are thousands of footnotes and references to the panel’s interviews and research which had been collected over the past 16 months as the committee investigated and collected material regarding the events that led to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

The committee members are currently set to approve the final version of the report during a public meeting on Dec. 21. This has also been confirmed by Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). Lawmakers will then be able to propose any changes that they believe necessary before the report can head to the Government Publishing Office for printing later than a week.

According to those briefed, the report will have around eight chapters which are closely related to the evidence that the panel had been gathering during the public hearings in June and July.