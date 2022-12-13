Top Democrat Considers Switching To GOP?

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said that he does not believe that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) would ever follow Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and decide to exit the Democratic Party.

During an interview on ABC’s “This Week”, Christie said that he has known Manchin for a long time and he was even his mentor governor when he first got elected in 2009. He added that he did not believe that he would ever be a Republican.

Christie and Manchin both managed to win the election for their state’s governorship despite the fact that the opposition party is usually the winner in their state. Manchin was serving as West Virginia’s governor until 2010 when he joined the Senate.

Christie’s comments followed the announcement made by Sinema, who first joined the senate in 2018, that she would be leaving the Democratic party in order to become an independent.

Christie told ABC that he thinks “Joe Manchin is a Democrat going all the way back to his mom and dad, it’s part of who he is.” He also added that while he might be a different type of Democrat he has repeatedly shown that he is a formidable candidate who can win in a state that “Donald Trump won by 40 points.”