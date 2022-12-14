Popular Republican Solidifies Victory

Freedom Caucus firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo, has officially won her re-election against Democrat Adam Frisch. Originally the results of the elections were put through an automatic recount which was confirmed on Monday.

The race ended up being determined by 546 votes, which follows the general election patterns of the 2022 midterm elections. The 2022 midterm elections saw many of the candidates backed by former President Donald Trump finish their elections with a closer-than-expected margin or with losing their elections in key swing districts.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold officially announced the results Monday evening. The recount led to Frisch gaining four more votes, which was not enough to catch up to Boebert who had led the race. An Aspen City Councilman, Frisch had already conceded the race following the original results which put him under the state’s margin for a mandatory recount.

Boebert before the Nov. 8 election had tweeted out “The red wave has begun!” However, as the results of the 2022 elections were coming in it became increasingly clearer that a red wave would not materialize.

Republicans did not manage to secure wins in many of the key races that they had been hoping to win. While they managed to win control of the House, they did so through a narrow 222-seat majority, while the Senate remained under Democratic control.