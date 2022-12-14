Republican Party Turns On GOP Governor

The Republican Party has been blasting Texas Governor Greg Abbott for failing to handle the increase in border crossings despite him saying that he has taken “unprecedented action to secure our border.”

Ken Cuccinelli, a GOP politician who previously served as the Attorney General of Virginia from 2010 to 2014, and was an acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security during the final two years of the Trump administration, has recently noted that the border crossings should start being treated as an invasion.

Cuccinelli retweeted a post from local Fox affiliate reporter Bill Melugin on Monday that discussed the increase in migrant crossings in El Paso, Texas. In the tweet, Melugin had said that the over 1,000 people crossing was the “largest single group we have ever seen.” Cuccinelli then said that Governor Abbott needed to start treating the crossing the way an invasion would be treated.

Cuccinelli took to Twitter to write that “Texas could stop this in the middle of the river. Itself. W/o federal permission,” “but so far, despite [Governor Abbott] declaring that TX is being invaded (under Art. I, Sec. 10, Cl. 3), he still won’t treat it like an invasion. I.e., returning illegal border crossers back into Mexico.”

On Nov. 14 Abbott invoked Texas’s Invasion Clauses regarding the border in order to help secure the border.