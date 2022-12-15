GOP Governor Un-Endorses Trump

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) remarked that former President Trump running for the White House is the “worst scenario” for the GOP. This is while many are speculating that Hutchinson is considering launching his own presidential campaign for 2024.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday Hutchinson noted that he was not completely against the possibility of supporting Trump if he were to win the Republican nomination. He also added that this would probably be exactly the type of situation that President Biden is hoping for if he does end up deciding to run for president.

He added that this is what allowed him to win the election the first time. The “binary choice for the American people between the challenges that we saw in the Trump presidency, particularly the closing days, versus Biden, who he made it that choice.”

Hutchinson is only one of many top Republicans who are currently considering launching a bid for the White House in 2024. Trump was the first major Republican to have announced his running for the 2024 presidential race.

However, Trump has not had the support he might have hoped as many Republicans are pushing for the party to move away from Trump. This is especially true after the 2022 midterm elections, where many Trump-backed candidates failed to secure wins in important competitive races. This resulted in the Republicans only managing to secure a House majority with a very narrow margin, while the Democrats maintained their control over the Senate.